Sudden flight cancellations continue at Chennai airport, 12 more on November 20

CHENNAI: There is no end to unannounced cancellation of flights at the Chennai airport. In the latest episode on Wednesday (November 20), as many as 12 flights were cancelled on a single day.

While flight cancellations during extreme weather events are understandable, the Air India Express has only said ‘administrative reasons’ for cancelling the services on Wednesday. Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers were inconvenienced by this move.

Among the cancelled AI Express services were six flights that were to depart from Chennai to destinations including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Siliguri, and six flights that were to arrive in Chennai.

According to the detailed schedule, the cancelled flights include the 7.45 am service to Kolkata, 8.25 am service to Bengaluru, 9.40 am service to Thiruvananthapuram, 12.35 pm service to Siliguri, and 10.45 pm service to Kolkata.

Similarly, six flights that were to arrive in Chennai from these cities have also been cancelled. These include the 9 am service to Bengaluru, 12 pm service to Bhubaneswar, 1.40 pm service to Thiruvananthapuram, 1.45 pm service to Kolkata, 6.40 pm service to Siliguri, and 10.05 pm service to Kolkata.