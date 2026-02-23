Suburban train services revised from Feb 24 due to line block at Chennai Egmore

According to Southern Railway, the revised timetable, including changes in frequency and service patterns during the block period, has been notified separately. To minimise inconvenience to commuters, EMU shuttle services will operate between Chennai Egmore or St Thomas Mount and Guduvancheri or Chengalpattu and in the return direction.

AC EMU services operating between Chennai Beach and Tambaram during non-peak hours will be fully cancelled on weekdays for the duration of the block. In addition, AC EMU services will not be operated on Sundays owing to operational reasons.