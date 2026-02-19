Suburban train service curb: MTC to operate 94 additional buses

In addition, 35 buses will operate from the Royapuram temporary bus stand to Kilambakkam, and 15 buses will be deployed from Pallavaram to Chengalpattu via Tambaram. These 50 services will be operated over and above the regular schedules, taking the total additional deployment to 94 buses during the 45-day period.



The curtailment of train services will be in force from February 20 to April 5 as part of redevelopment works at Egmore railway station. The MTC said it would introduce more buses based on passenger demand and has stationed officials at key bus termini to monitor operations and ensure smooth connectivity for commuters during the period of altered suburban train services.