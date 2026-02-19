Suburban train service curb: MTC to operate 94 additional buses

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 94 additional buses from February 20 to April 5 to mitigate the impact of modifications in suburban EMU services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram–Chengalpattu corridor in view of redevelopment works at Egmore railway station.
As part of the arrangement, 16 buses will be operated on route E18 from the Royapuram temporary bus stand to Guduvancheri via Tambaram and Kilambakkam, while 28 buses will ply on route 18A up to Kilambakkam from Royapuram, taking the total on these two routes to 44.
In addition, 35 buses will operate from the Royapuram temporary bus stand to Kilambakkam, and 15 buses will be deployed from Pallavaram to Chengalpattu via Tambaram. These 50 services will be operated over and above the regular schedules, taking the total additional deployment to 94 buses during the 45-day period.
The curtailment of train services will be in force from February 20 to April 5 as part of redevelopment works at Egmore railway station. The MTC said it would introduce more buses based on passenger demand and has stationed officials at key bus termini to monitor operations and ensure smooth connectivity for commuters during the period of altered suburban train services.