Suburban train frequency normalises at Egmore station

With trains now running as per the regular timetable, commuters said the biggest change was the return of predictable frequency on the Chennai Beach–Tambaram stretch, particularly during peak hours. Services from early morning hours resumed in quick succession, reducing waiting time and crowding.

“Trains are coming at 10-15 min intervals like before. I’ve been travelling from Egmore for the past 12 years and the last few weeks have been very tough to travel. There was a lot of crowd. Today it feels normal again,” said Manikandan, a regular commuter to Perungulathur.