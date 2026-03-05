Suburban stress: Skipped stops, surge in auto fares add to EMU tensions

CHENNAI: With suburban train services on the Beach-Tambaram/ Chengalpattu section continuing under a curtailed timetable, commuters at city stations that are now frequently skipped say the disruption has shifted the burden directly onto them, both in time and money.
Of the 115 suburban services currently operating, 20 run with fewer halts, stopping only at Tambaram, Mambalam, Guindy, Egmore and Beach. In addition, 26 shuttle trains bypass Nungambakkam and Kodambakkam, with most also skipping Chetpet. For passengers bound for these stations, the issue is no longer just reduced frequency, but fewer usable trains.
"The trains arrive jam-packed, and if I miss one, the next usable service comes after 30-40 minutes. The 20-minute frequency has not reflected on the ground," said Jagathish, a regular commuter from Urapakkam to Kodambakkam.
Passengers say uncertainty has become the bigger problem - not knowing which train will halt at which stations. They also pointed out inconsistencies in the RailOne app.
"If we check upcoming trains, it shows whether the train will stop at Nungambakkam. But sometimes, just before arrival, it suddenly changes the station as 'non-reporting'," said Vijayalakshmi. "I once boarded at Egmore, assuming it would halt at Nungambakkam, but it didn't. I had to get down at Guindy and travel back."
As a result, several commuters are choosing to travel to major halting stations such as Guindy or Egmore to board trains that reliably stop. This shift has led to a noticeable surge in demand for autos and share-autos during peak hours.
Karthik, who travels from Chromepet and works near Kodambakkam, said his daily expenses have increased significantly.
"Earlier, I would get down directly at Kodambakkam. Now I get down at Guindy and change. If I'm already delayed, I take an auto," he said, adding that he spends at least Rs 150 extra on some days. "Drivers causally quote Rs 100 more than usual. Even app fares are higher. But sometimes we have no option."
Commuters say the evening return journey is even more stressful, with packed trains and higher auto fares. "I'm already tired in the evening. I can't keep waiting endlessly. Taking an auto has become a frequent decision now," said Ranjith from Nungambakkam. "I take an auto from Valluvar Kottam to Pachaiyappa College metro station during emergencies before proceeding towards St Thomas Mount to board the EMU. For just 4 km, auto drivers ask Rs 250. My entire journey used to cost less than Rs 50," he said.
While the Railways have added special buses and increased fewer-stop services, commuters say that does little for those whose stations are being skipped.
Thousands who depend on the suburban network daily now travel with reduced halts and unpredictable arrivals. Many at skipped stations say the disruption has translated into longer travel time and rising last-mile costs.