Suburban stress: Skipped stops, surge in auto fares add to EMU tensions

Passengers say uncertainty has become the bigger problem - not knowing which train will halt at which stations. They also pointed out inconsistencies in the RailOne app.

"If we check upcoming trains, it shows whether the train will stop at Nungambakkam. But sometimes, just before arrival, it suddenly changes the station as 'non-reporting'," said Vijayalakshmi. "I once boarded at Egmore, assuming it would halt at Nungambakkam, but it didn't. I had to get down at Guindy and travel back."

As a result, several commuters are choosing to travel to major halting stations such as Guindy or Egmore to board trains that reliably stop. This shift has led to a noticeable surge in demand for autos and share-autos during peak hours.