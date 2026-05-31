Suburb escapade for sweet Sundays in June

CHENNAI: Mango season is here and with it comes the return of Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism at Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms in Othivakkam. Scheduled on June 7, 14, 21 and 28, the event invites visitors to spend a morning in a 70-year-old mango orchard, enjoying the flavours, traditions and experiences associated with the king of fruits.
Designed as a family-friendly outing, the festival offers a chance to experience farm life through a range of hands-on activities. Visitors can try their hand at ploughing, paddy planting, grinding and milling, de-husking, hay rope making and flower tying. A bullock cart ride and a hay maze add to the rustic charm of the experience.
One of the highlights of the festival is the Mangolicious Breakfast, a special spread featuring mango-inspired dishes served at the farm’s iconic 156-foot-long dining table. Traditional games curated by Kreeda will bring back memories for many, with activities such as Pallanguzhi, Aadu Puli Aattam, Paramapadham, Bambaram, Gilli Danda, Seed Game, Coconut Shell Walk and the popular Nungu Race. Children and adults can also participate in creative sessions, including pottery, leaf printing, an upcycle studio and a bubble zone.
Beyond the food and fun, the event also aims to promote mango tourism and create awareness about sustainable farming and the importance of supporting local farmers.
Visitors can browse a mini-market featuring sustainable brands and products, making it a wholesome day out.