Study flags dust, noise pollution kicked up by Metro Rail construction

The study, conducted by researchers from multiple academic institutions, including SRM Institute of Science and Technology, has been published in the journal Scientific Reports, a peer-reviewed publication under the Nature portfolio.

Tracking pollution across pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon phases, the study establishes a clear seasonal trend: dust levels surge during the dry months when excavation and material handling peak, and ease during the monsoon due to rain. PM 2.5 levels reached up to 39 µg/m³ and PM 10 up to 80 µg/m³ during the pre-monsoon phase, both within national standards, before declining in wetter months.