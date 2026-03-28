Students bring life to concepts IIT-M innoWAH

From visualising car interiors before customising them to a sensor-based system enabling a paralysis patient to operate a wheelchair, several AI- and technology-driven working models drew attention from visitors and evaluators.

The finalists were shortlisted from 272 teams across 62 institutions, following multiple rounds that included project submissions, mentoring sessions and regional-level evaluations. Of these, 216 teams advanced to cluster rounds, where working prototypes were assessed before selecting the final 64.