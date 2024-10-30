Student caught with fake NEET scorecard at Madras Medical College

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student and his parents, who had approached the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University office on Tuesday with a fake NEET scorecard, were handed over to the Kilpauk police. The student submitted a scorecard showing 698 marks in the NEET exam in 2023, while he had actually scored only 129.

Police said that he studied at a private school in Medavakkam and lived with his parents in Royal Garden, Medavakkam. The student and his parents had gone to the university office and demanded to know the reason for not offering him admission to Madras Medical College (MMC).

Officials, while scrutinising the document, found it to be a forgery, and informed the police station. Based on a complaint filed by the Deputy Director of Medical Education, Dr Karamath, the Kilpauk police registered a case against him and two other mediators who had prepared the document, and are now absconding.