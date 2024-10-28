Student attacked, forced to take drugs by Chennai college seniors

CHENNAI: A first-year college student was attacked and forced to take drugs in the name of ragging by a group of seniors in Sriperumbudur. The incident happened at a private college in Sriperumbudur.

On Wednesday, a group of senior students picked up Vishnu Sairam of Andhra Pradesh, a first-year engineering student, on their bike, locked him inside a room and attacked him in the name of ragging. They also gave him drugs and forced him to consume them. After a while, they released him and threatened to kill him if he filed a complaint against them with the college management.

Police said that after Vishnu returned to Andhra and narrated the incident to his father. When he enquired with the management, there was no proper response from them. So, he filed a complaint in the DSP office.

Following that, the Sriperumbudur police registered a case against 6 students. The search is on to nab the rest.