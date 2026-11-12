Student arrested for attempting to set college bus with students on fire in Tiruvallur

The police identified the accused as Srikanth alias Samuel (21) of Palavakkam village, a third-year student at a private college.

According to the Periyapalayam police, the accused had been in a relationship with a 20-year-old girl, a third-year arts and science student at the same institution. The girl had recently begun avoiding him.

On Wednesday, the girl was travelling in a college bus from Uthukottai. Police said that Srikanth followed the bus on a two-wheeler, intercepted it near Ariyappakkam, and entered into an argument with her.