Student arrested for attempting to set college bus with students on fire in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old engineering student was arrested on for allegedly attempting to set fire to a college bus carrying 11 students near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.
The police identified the accused as Srikanth alias Samuel (21) of Palavakkam village, a third-year student at a private college.
According to the Periyapalayam police, the accused had been in a relationship with a 20-year-old girl, a third-year arts and science student at the same institution. The girl had recently begun avoiding him.
On Wednesday, the girl was travelling in a college bus from Uthukottai. Police said that Srikanth followed the bus on a two-wheeler, intercepted it near Ariyappakkam, and entered into an argument with her.
During the altercation, he allegedly poured petrol, which he had carried in a bottle, on the bus and attempted to ignite it while the girl and 10 other students were inside. The driver, conductor, and members of the public intervened, restrained him, and handed him over to the police before the vehicle could catch fire.
Based on a complaint from the girl's parents, a case was registered on charges including attempt to murder and harassment of women. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.