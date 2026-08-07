Structural defects give sleepless nights to residents of Vyasarpadi TNUHDB flats

CHENNAI: Residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) TT Block in Vyasarpadi have raised concerns over multiple structural defects, including wall cracks, water leakage and deteriorating concrete, within four years of the building’s inauguration.
The 13-storey housing complex comprises 468 residential units and was inaugurated in June 2022. Residents said that cracks have developed in the walls, staircases and roofs in several parts of the complex, while concrete has peeled off in some areas, exposing reinforcement bars.
They also alleged that the drinking water tank was not being properly maintained, resulting in discoloured water. Further, the pipes for water sprinklers were damaged and broken, while the tank designated for fire-fighting purposes remained without water. Residents also alleged that some illegal activities were taking place in the area.
According to residents, a portion of the exterior wall near the entrance has been severely damaged and is at risk of collapsing at any time. Cracks are reportedly visible outside several flats from the first floor to the 13th floor. Concrete has also chipped away from staircase walls, exposing rusted steel rods and raising concerns about the building’s structural safety.
Despite sufficient open space within the premises, residents said no park or playground has been developed. They also pointed out that vehicles are parked indiscriminately inside the complex, which could obstruct the movement of ambulances and fire engines during emergencies.
Aslam, a resident, said, “I’ve been living here for the past four years. Water continuously leaks through the walls and ceilings inside our house, forcing us to collect it in buckets. Although we complained to the authorities and some repairs were carried out, the leakage keeps recurring. During the rainy season, the walls become excessively damp, increasing the risk of electrical short circuits and weakening the roof. We’re unable to sleep peacefully due to safety concerns.” Concurring with him was Anand, another resident, who piped in: “Several lift buttons and frames have been damaged, while rainwater drainage pipes are not properly running. CCTV cameras in the complex have been vandalised. Some areas, especially those with unoccupied flats, do not have adequate lighting and remain dark. Illegal activities are taking place there, creating a safety risk for everyone, and discouraging prospective residents from moving into those units.”
When contacted, a TNUHDB official told DT Next, “Around 80 per cent of the repair work related to roof leakage in 119 flats, lift maintenance and sanitation has been completed. Minor issues in the remaining 10 flats are also being addressed.”
The official added that repeated incidents of vandalism, theft and damage to building infrastructure by anti-social elements have forced the department to undertake recurring maintenance work. Police have been informed about these incidents. “A proposal worth Rs 1.5 crore has been submitted for renovating the housing complex. Once approval is received, all necessary works will be carried out everywhere,” he added.