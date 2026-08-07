Structural defects give sleepless nights to residents of Vyasarpadi TNUHDB flats

Aslam, a resident, said, “I’ve been living here for the past four years. Water continuously leaks through the walls and ceilings inside our house, forcing us to collect it in buckets. Although we complained to the authorities and some repairs were carried out, the leakage keeps recurring. During the rainy season, the walls become excessively damp, increasing the risk of electrical short circuits and weakening the roof. We’re unable to sleep peacefully due to safety concerns.” Concurring with him was Anand, another resident, who piped in: “Several lift buttons and frames have been damaged, while rainwater drainage pipes are not properly running. CCTV cameras in the complex have been vandalised. Some areas, especially those with unoccupied flats, do not have adequate lighting and remain dark. Illegal activities are taking place there, creating a safety risk for everyone, and discouraging prospective residents from moving into those units.”

When contacted, a TNUHDB official told DT Next, “Around 80 per cent of the repair work related to roof leakage in 119 flats, lift maintenance and sanitation has been completed. Minor issues in the remaining 10 flats are also being addressed.”

The official added that repeated incidents of vandalism, theft and damage to building infrastructure by anti-social elements have forced the department to undertake recurring maintenance work. Police have been informed about these incidents. “A proposal worth Rs 1.5 crore has been submitted for renovating the housing complex. Once approval is received, all necessary works will be carried out everywhere,” he added.