Strokes easier than syllables for National Para Swimming champ

Ishaan goes on to show his five medals – four gold and one silver – that he won as a para swimmer in the past 8 months. “I have four gold, ah?” he asks his mom again as he proceeds to hold them up for the camera.

The 13-year-old para swimmer from Koyambedu is a gold medallist at the 26th Junior and Sub-Junior National Para Swimming Championship 2026 in Bengaluru, which was held in June this year. He won medals in Butterfly Fly 100 m, Backstroke 100 m, and Individual Medley 100m in the S14 category.

Ishaan was diagnosed with Autism, ADHD, Intellectual Disability, and other developmental challenges when he was about a year-and-a-half old.

Ishaan’s laps with swimming began as his mother was looking to find activities that could help him learn other skills. Explaining how swimming happened, she says that they stumbled into the sport six years ago.

“We were trying different kinds of activities that would help him with his oral skills, motor skills, balance, and eye contact. We tried a lot of sports, and swimming was one of them. We got him into yoga and meditation,” she recalls.

Ishaan found himself much more at ease underwater than on land. Sharmila began learning speech therapy from the course materials to help her son learn language better. She read through hundreds of pages and made Ishaan do countless activities.

“I have pictures of everything. Let’s say jumping. I have a picture book of jumps and also of him jumping. So, I can show him what jumping is. I’ll show him these until he understands what a jump is and he can do it when instructed to,” she says. Ishaan began speaking when he was 9.

“I have written down close to 2,000 words and 5,000 phrases and sentences he should be learning for talking regularly,” she adds. “I used to paint my face around my eyes, put stickers around them so he could look into my eye, just to draw his attention.”