Strings and stories of 3 busk-eteers

CHENNAI: House of T and The Chennai Scene presents a one-of-a-kind event featuring three talented singers-songwriters coming together to share their tunes and stories with Strings & Stories Volume 4.

Aanchal Bordoloi, Imon, and Manan Mehta are now a super-hit trio called the Three Busk-eteers, who are on their south Indian tour, to share their original works and stories behind the tunes.

Aanchal is a singer-songwriter who is obsessed with cats and Bob Dylan. Born in Assam, brought up in Ooty, based in Bangalore and Chennai, she has supported the acts of Vir Das, Parvaaz, Mali, Bryden and Parth.

Imon, a singer-songwriter, also from Assam, is currently based in Delhi with over nine years of performance experience. With lyrics-centric and vocal heavy compositions, he enjoys writing songs about time, hope and change. In addition to his career in performance, he is also working as a music producer and educator.

Manan Mehta, a multifaceted artist based out of Jaipur, enjoys playing the keys. He is also a singer-songwriter, and a composer. His music reflecting a fusion of jazz, folk and indie pop, he broke into the music scene with his debut single, Ghost in My Closet. The artist has opened for Anuv Jain, in his recent Guldasta tour twice, as well as The Yellow Dairy, Samar Mehdi, and Ankur Tiwari. He recently also won the first place at the Songweavers’24, organised by Global Music Institute.

Strings & Stories Volume 4 will take place on September 28, from 7 pm to 9 pm at Pagir @ Chennai 41.