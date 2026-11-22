CHENNAI: A tussle broke out between street vendors and police personnel on Saturday during a sudden eviction drive along MC Road, triggering protests and criticism from vendor representatives and political leaders over the lack of prior notice and consultation with the Street Vending Committee.
R Jayaraman, president, Chennai District Street Vendors Association (CITU) and Ward 4 councillor, condemned the drive, alleging that officials had proceeded with the eviction without convening a meeting of the Street Vending Committee or identifying alternative spaces for the affected traders.
Speaking to DT Next, Jayaraman said, “Vendors had urged Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Swetha Suman to convene a committee meeting and arrange alternative space.”
Recalling an earlier eviction attempt ahead of Deepavali, he said protests by vendors and their representatives had forced officials to suspend the drive. “But, they had not indicated that the eviction would resume immediately after the festival,” he alleged. “The Street Vending Committee was authorised to take the final decision on the removal of shops. Despite repeated requests, officials have delayed convening a meeting, and instead brought cops and earthmovers to demolish the shops.”
The eviction threatens the livelihood of several traders who have been operating along the road for decades. A woman vendor said, “Corporation officials are responsible for marking out 4ftx6ft spaces for stalls while ensuring that pedestrian pathways remained unobstructed. We had not encroached upon walkways.”
Meanwhile, CPM Royapuram area secretary S Bhavani alleged that male cops had forcibly dragged her during the operation. She termed the eviction “unlawful” and said it “violated the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. Vendors have Corporation-issued ID cards. The civic body is obligated to provide them alternative vending spaces under the Act.”
A commercial complex with 133 shops had been allotted to traders 20-30 years ago, while another 84 vendors had been operating along MC Road for nearly 30 years. “Due to political influence, only 39 of the 84 vendors were given alternative spaces. We’ve been demanding allotments for the remaining vendors,” Jayaraman said.
Responding to the allegations, RDC (North) Swetha Suman said that Saturday’s removal of hawkers occupying the pavement was carried out in compliance with a Madras High Court verdict. “An earlier eviction drive had been deferred until after Deepavali following the vendors’ request. Around 25 vacant spaces in the commercial complex, which has 133 allotted shops, will be allocated to vendors,” she added.