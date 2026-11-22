R Jayaraman, president, Chennai District Street Vendors Association (CITU) and Ward 4 councillor, condemned the drive, alleging that officials had proceeded with the eviction without convening a meeting of the Street Vending Committee or identifying alternative spaces for the affected traders.

Speaking to DT Next, Jayaraman said, “Vendors had urged Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Swetha Suman to convene a committee meeting and arrange alternative space.”

Recalling an earlier eviction attempt ahead of Deepavali, he said protests by vendors and their representatives had forced officials to suspend the drive. “But, they had not indicated that the eviction would resume immediately after the festival,” he alleged. “The Street Vending Committee was authorised to take the final decision on the removal of shops. Despite repeated requests, officials have delayed convening a meeting, and instead brought cops and earthmovers to demolish the shops.”