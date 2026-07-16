Stray dogs at Chennai airport chase passengers in, around premises

CHENNAI: In addition to flight delays and cancellations, logistical challenges, and long queues for taxis, passengers, staff and security personnel at the city airport are now facing a new issue: being chased by stray dogs.
Videos and photos of dogs chasing passengers inside the premises are often widely shared on social media. However, authorities have yet to find a permanent solution to the canine menace.
A few years ago, passengers at both the arrival and departure lounges would often file complaints about stray dogs roaming across the premises, and even crossing lanes meant for vehicles, thereby increasing the risk of accidents. In response, the airport administration, along with Blue Cross and animal welfare organisations, captured over 40 stray dogs, sterilised them and vaccinated them against rabies. The initiative had temporarily reduced the number of dogs inside the airport.
However, now the population has increased again in both the domestic and international terminals. The dogs often fight, injuring each other, and at times, innocent passengers get injured as these dogs chase them. Apart from passengers, airport employees and police personnel are also said to be affected.
A senior airport official told DT Next, “The local civic body has been informed and dog-catching operations are being carried out regularly, with plans to intensify the efforts.”
Passengers have urged the airport administration to come up with a permanent solution, pointing out that Chennai International Airport was a high-security zone where such incidents should not occur. They warned that any dog-bite incident involving a passenger could lead to serious consequences.
“Despite relocating stray dogs nearly 25 km away from the airport, they find their way back within a short period,” the official added. “We’re exploring long-term solutions in line with the latest directions of the Supreme Court on managing stray dog populations.”