Stray dogs at Chennai airport chase passengers in, around premises

However, now the population has increased again in both the domestic and international terminals. The dogs often fight, injuring each other, and at times, innocent passengers get injured as these dogs chase them. Apart from passengers, airport employees and police personnel are also said to be affected.

A senior airport official told DT Next, “The local civic body has been informed and dog-catching operations are being carried out regularly, with plans to intensify the efforts.”

Passengers have urged the airport administration to come up with a permanent solution, pointing out that Chennai International Airport was a high-security zone where such incidents should not occur. They warned that any dog-bite incident involving a passenger could lead to serious consequences.

“Despite relocating stray dogs nearly 25 km away from the airport, they find their way back within a short period,” the official added. “We’re exploring long-term solutions in line with the latest directions of the Supreme Court on managing stray dog populations.”