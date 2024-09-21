Stray dog population increased to 1.81 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: The number of stray dogs in the city has increased to 1.81 lakh from 58,000 in 2018, revealed the dog population survey report by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which was released by Chennai Mayor R Priya on Friday.

The highest number of stray dogs are reported in Ambattur zone (zone 7) with 23, 980, where only 18 percent of the dogs are sterilized. The civic body has planned to sterilize stray dogs that are above 6 months old as per the survey.

The stray dog population census commenced in July by World Veterinary Service and was conducted thrice on different days to prevent repetition in data.

Almost after two months, the survey report was released on Friday, it revealed that the second highest stray dog population was reported in Madhavaram zone (zone 3) with 17,096, followed by 16,195 in Sholinganallur zone (zone 15).

Of the total number of stray dogs, only 27 percent of the dogs were sterilized. Of which, in Alandur zone (zone 12) 57 percent stray dogs have been sterilized, which is the highest in the city. Also, the zone has the least number of dog population with 4,875, as per the survey report. Followed by 36 percent stray dogs sterilized in Adyar zone (zone 13). In north Chennai including Tondiarpet and Manali (zone 4 and 2 respectively) has carried out Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgery with only 19 percent and 21 percent.

"In the survey report, we have the data on the number of lactating, pregnant dogs and puppies in the city. Apart from these, the ABC surgery will be done for the stray dogs that are above six months old in all 15 zones. Since, there is overfeeding by the residents and animal lovers there is an increase in the stray dog population in a few areas. Steps will be taken to control the stray dog population in the city, " Mayor Priya told DT Next.

"The dog population near Madras Veterinary College in Vepery is an issue as pet owners often abandon dogs in locality when they suffer some ailment. The waste management is poor enabling the breeding of dogs," said civic activist Aarani Sreenivasan.