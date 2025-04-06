Stray cow gores ex-army man in Ambattur

Begin typing your search...

    6 April 2025
    CHENNAI: A retired army man was seriously injured after being gored by a stray cow on a road in Ambattur on Sunday, in yet another incident of stray cattle attack on city roads.

    He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, added a Thanthi TV report.

    In a recent times, a woman walking with her child in Balaji Nagar, Kolathur, was attacked by a cow while trying to protect her child.

    The cow, which had a calf nearby, gored the woman with its horns, leaving her seriously injured.

