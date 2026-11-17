Traffic management on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway and other state highways is also affected. Police personnel also face difficulties when cattle owners arrive at the spot and argue with them when their animals are chased away.

Thomas, a regular commuter said, have repeatedly complained to the Highways department. However, officials have reportedly said that action against cattle roaming on roads should be taken by the respective local bodies. They have also said that the issue has already been brought to the attention of local authorities.

Local body officials, meanwhile, have cited a lack of facilities to catch and keep stray cattle. “We do not have enough workers, vehicles or suitable places to keep the animals. Cattle owners have been warned against allowing their animals to roam freely on roads and have been told that fines may be imposed if the problem continues,” said an official.