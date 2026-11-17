CHENNAI: Motorists are put to suffer due to large numbers of cattle roaming and resting on national and state highways around Sriperumbudur during the peak hours.
Cattle are frequently seen lying in the middle of roads, both during the day and night, grazing along the roadside and standing across the roads, blocking the movement of vehicles. The problem has been increased recently on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway, Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur Road, Sriperumbudur-Tambaram Road and the Walajabad-Oragadam-Sriperumbudur Road. At times, they also chase one another in the middle of the roads, creating problems for motorists.
The situation is worse at night, as motorists find it difficult to spot cattle on the roads. Vehicles, especially two-wheelers, are forced to apply sudden brakes to avoid hitting them and meeting with accidents. So, traffic police personnel often leave their regular duties, rush to the spot to chase the cattle away.
Traffic management on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway and other state highways is also affected. Police personnel also face difficulties when cattle owners arrive at the spot and argue with them when their animals are chased away.
Thomas, a regular commuter said, have repeatedly complained to the Highways department. However, officials have reportedly said that action against cattle roaming on roads should be taken by the respective local bodies. They have also said that the issue has already been brought to the attention of local authorities.
Local body officials, meanwhile, have cited a lack of facilities to catch and keep stray cattle. “We do not have enough workers, vehicles or suitable places to keep the animals. Cattle owners have been warned against allowing their animals to roam freely on roads and have been told that fines may be imposed if the problem continues,” said an official.