Stray cattle roaming on Triplicane roads rankle residents, motorists

CHENNAI: The increasing presence of stray cattle at all times on roads in Triplicane, particularly along Singarachari Street and nearby localities, has become a safety risk for residents, pedestrians, and motorists.
Residents said that cattle resting in the middle of roads and crossing suddenly were disrupting traffic movement and causing difficulties for commuters.
The issue is more noticeable on streets including Nagoji Street, Parthasarathy Swamy Street and Nalla Thambi Street, where cattle are often seen roaming freely. According to residents, the animals frequently stand in front of houses and shops, and dung scattered across roads has also raised hygiene concerns in the locality.
As office-goers, women, elderly residents, and daily commuters regularly use these roads, concerns over public safety have increased. Motorists reportedly face greater difficulty during peak hours as cattle suddenly cross roads or remain stationed on busy stretches, leading to traffic disruption, particularly for cars and auto-rickshaws.
A local cattle owner, Anbu, said, “Keeping cattle tied at home for long hours can affect their health. That’s why we let them out for some time during the day. Since schools and colleges are closed for holidays, we assumed traffic on roads would be lower. Later, the cattle are brought back in the evening and tied at home.”
Another resident, Raj Kumar, said, stray cattle found in front of houses and across streets raises safety concerns among residents. “It has become common to see them resting and roaming in the locality. Devotees visiting the Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple often feed the cattle, which may be one reason for their increased presence in the area,” he said.
A senior Corporation official said, “Information on the issue has been conveyed to the Triplicane zonal office and necessary action will be taken soon.”