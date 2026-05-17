Stray cattle roaming on Triplicane roads rankle residents, motorists

Residents said that cattle resting in the middle of roads and crossing suddenly were disrupting traffic movement and causing difficulties for commuters.

The issue is more noticeable on streets including Nagoji Street, Parthasarathy Swamy Street and Nalla Thambi Street, where cattle are often seen roaming freely. According to residents, the animals frequently stand in front of houses and shops, and dung scattered across roads has also raised hygiene concerns in the locality.

As office-goers, women, elderly residents, and daily commuters regularly use these roads, concerns over public safety have increased. Motorists reportedly face greater difficulty during peak hours as cattle suddenly cross roads or remain stationed on busy stretches, leading to traffic disruption, particularly for cars and auto-rickshaws.