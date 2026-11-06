Stranded at Sriperumbudur terminus for nearly 3 hours, passengers fume; argue with officials

A large number of people from Tiruvallur, including school and college students, travel to Sriperumbudur and surrounding areas every day, and are dependent on buses operating on this route. The buses usually arrive at intervals of around 30 minutes during the evening and night.

On Wednesday, however, no buses arrived at the Sriperumbudur bus terminus between 5.30 pm and 8 pm. By the time a government bus operating between Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur finally arrived at around 8.15 pm, hundreds of passengers had gathered at the terminus, leading to a hassle in boarding the bus.

Angry over this, some passengers suggested that nobody should board the bus and demanded that it be detained until transport officials arrived and explained why buses had not operated for more than two hours. The protest caused severe traffic congestion on the Chengalpattu-Sriperumbudur road, with vehicles stranded in long queues.