Stormwater drains ‘dirt’ on walls: Case against DMK councillor

CHENNAI: Police have registered a case against Ward 105 councillor Adiyaman for putting up posters criticising the non-desilting of stormwater drains, Chennai Corporation Works Standing Committee Chairman Chitrarasu told the council meeting on Thursday.
Adiyaman said over the past four-and-a-half years, stormwater drain works worth around Rs 21 crore were executed to address Chennai's 35-year-old waterlogging issue. However, posters were pasted ahead of the monsoon criticising authorities for failing to properly desilt the drains.
The posters read: "Minority government... We condemn the sleeping government."
Stating that flagging the ruling party's shortcomings was part of the Opposition's duty, Adiyaman said police helped remove nearly 80% of the posters and registered an FIR against him for pasting them without permission.
Mayor Priya said: "Submit a copy of the poster to the Commissioner. We will consult the police and take appropriate action."