Stormwater drain in Choolai encroached, confirms tahsildar; GCC looks other way

CHENNAI: In the wake of the northeast monsoon, the city corporation has intensified the desilting and stormwater drain construction works across the city. However, residents of Choolai brought to light that a stormwater drain has been encroached by a commercial building for over a decade.

They highlighted that the corporation has not taken any action yet despite having proof for the same. “Because of the encroachment on the existing stormwater drain for over a decade, the rainwater flow into the drain is blocked whenever there are intense spells in the city. During the northeast monsoon, the situation worsens as the water stagnates up to hip level and we have been struggling every year,” said GE Jaishankar, a resident of VV Koil Street at Choolai.

Earlier, a civic activist filed a petition with the city corporation seeking clarification on the status of the issue. In response, the local body in October 2023 stated that the encroached area belongs to the Greater Chennai Corporation. However, it didn’t take any action to clear the encroachment and it remains neglected by the authorities all these years.

Explaining further, Jaishankar said, “It is a long pending issue and the Tahsildar has confirmed that an individual has encroached the stormwater drain for commercial purposes. However, the civic body failed to inspect the locality and issue a notice to evict the encroachment. It is residents who suffer during monsoon season due to their negligence, and it has become a never-ending problem in the area.”

When contacted, AS Murugan, the zonal officer of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zone (zone 6), explained that the eviction is delayed due to the ongoing court case. He further added that the civic body is waiting for the Tahsildar to mark the encroached area. The eviction will be carried out at the earliest, assured the zonal officer.