Storm Water Drains at Rs 30 crore to come up in Anna Nagar zone

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to construct storm water drains (SWDs) at various areas in Anna Nagar (Zone 8) at an estimated cost of Rs 30.17 crore.

The Regional Deputy Commissioner (central) has carried out inspections during the monsoon, and submitted a proposal for the construction that links Virugambakkam canal and Trustpuram canal.

During the monsoon, several areas in the zone were inundated due to the lack of SWDs. Additionally, the waterbodies had not been de-silted by the local body and Water Resources Department.

Based on the report after inspection, the regional deputy commissioner (RDC) of central Chennai has proposed to construct SWDs in the zone to prevent water stagnation during the monsoon. After preparing the estimation of the construction works at the zone, the project was approved in the GCC council meet recently by Mayor R Priya.

At an estimated cost of Rs 3.95 crore, the SWD will be constructed from Annasamy Street to Bajanai Koil Street at Periyar Salai in Anna Nagar and Teynampet (Zone 9), which would link through Trustpuram canal.

Another SWD will be built from MMDA Colony Main Road to Maraimalai Adigal Nagar through Pasumpon Nagar to the nearest waterbody at a cost of Rs 1.29 crore.

The Corporation has also planned to construct a drain of 1,350 metres from Nehru Street to Annanedum Pathai Nagar, and Kalyanapuram and Bajanai Koil Street at Choolaimedu.

This would ensure flow to the Trustpuram canal. At least Rs 6.36 crore will be spent for the project, noted a resolution from GCC.

The local body has allocated the highest amount of Rs 8.24 crore for the construction of SWD, which is 2,024 metres long.

It would extend from Panjaliamman Koil Street to Indira Gandhi Street, and Ashoka Street Water Tank Road that would flow through the Virugambakkam canal.

Another SWD will be linked to the waterbody from Vinayagapuram Main Road and MMDA Colony Main Road to Sidco First Street and Quaid E Millath. This 1,295 metre-long SWD will be built at Rs 5.30 crore.

In addition, residents of Arumbakkam are expected to get respite from inundation when the city receive intense rainfall during the monsoon seasons, as the Central RDC has planned to construct the drain from Amaravathi Nagar Main Road to Valluvan Road and Thiruveedhiyamman Koil Street at an estimated cost of Rs 5.03 crore.