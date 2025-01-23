Storm water drain work on hold for 2 months in Royapuram, irks motorists

CHENNAI: Cemetery Road in Royapuram, which was dug up by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for constructing a storm water drain around 5-6 months ago, looks abandoned. The pit has been left open for over 2 months, and there are no workers in sight.

The open pit poses a threat to commuters since it’s one of the most congested roads located near a maternity hospital in north Chennai.

The GCC began the SWD work five-six months ago near Arignar Anna Park in Royapuram. However, the work was stopped, and the pit has been left open for the last two months. Since it's opposite Government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Lying-in Hospital, it has been difficult for ambulances to navigate the road and reach hospitals in the locality.

“In the last 6 months, I’ve not seen a single notice board to state the nature of work or which department is doing. When the work started, the pace was slow. Though navigation became extremely difficult, we had no choice as it’s an arterial stretch to reach Stanley Hospital, Royapuram Bridge, and Washermenpet,” lamented Sujithra Selvin, a resident of Royapuram.

The road has been used as a two-way bus route. This often creates a traffic gridlock making it difficult for pedestrians, motorists and even emergency vehicles to cross the road. The open pit, opposite the hospital and park, has worsened the situation. Patients and park users also have trouble using the road and are unable to walk on the footpath.

“The onsite work must have visible notice boards as we have no clue who we should contact to raise a complaint,” pointed out Ramesh Ramadoss, a resident of Old Washermenpet.

When contacted, Ward 52 Councillor S Geetha Suresh said, “SWD construction work is suspended for two months since the work is ongoing in another street in the locality. It’s expected to be resumed at the earliest.”