CHENNAI: Cold Cerelac Milk, that old thing in an old bottle which became a divisive viral hit by sparking nostalgia among a section while also triggering psychological retching among haters who quoted M/s Freud et al, started its life in a largely unremarkable avatar. When Gelateria Ciacco in Teynampet introduced it for Children’s Day in early November, it was just a cold gelato in a cup. The flash of brilliance – or perversion, if you belong to the other side – that transformed it into a sensation in Chennai was not even original. It came from a customer who was down with the most common ailment of all, common cold, and could not have it cold.
When he asked if it could be served warm, the team melted and gave it to him as a drink. “He enjoyed the drink and jokingly suggested that we should serve it in a feeding bottle,” says Ciacco’s culinary director and co-founder Cheruba Nelson, explaining how its now-viral feeding bottle Cerelac drink came to be.
For an outlet that once had biryani as an ice cream flavour, the gelateria is no stranger to quirky experiments which they introduce every few weeks. The Cerelac drink, however, launched a social media storm, with ‘commentary’ about the risk of men sexualising drinking from a baby bottle, pop Freudian analysis (you know what we are talking about) and discussions about adults drinking from a feeder becoming a trend while women are still not able to breastfeed babies in public.
When we visited the gelateria, we saw customers specifically asking for a feeding bottle even after being offered the option of having it in a cup. There were couples, groups of friends and families, including children, having the Cerelac drink from the bottles.
Cheruba says that for the first few days, there was not much noise over the drink. It became popular after some influencers visited Ciacco, drank from the bottles and posted on their social media. Last Saturday, the gelateria tweaked the drink’s formulation, switching to evaporated milk from the original condensed milk. The drink also consists of Madagascar vanilla, hazelnut and almond in-house pastes. Later, after feedback, they added dates to enhance the sweetness. That day, the queues waiting to sample the drink had extended to the adjacent Metro station, Cheruba recounts.
But the backlash that ensued was unexpected, she says. “People from Bengaluru, Germany and Dubai also have an opinion without trying the drink.” However, after the criticism, they tried if the bottle could be closed without the nipple lid, but found it wasn’t possible. “Also, people pointed out that anything could be sexualised, including a banana,” Cheruba quips.
The limited-edition drink, which is set to be discontinued after this week, is capped at 100 bottles a day. The drink would still be available in cups, Cheruba clarifies. Customers can take the bottles home as the eatery does not reuse them. “I didn’t know there was such a craze for Cerelac. People, especially hostellers, told us that they scoop up the powder and eat it daily,” she adds.
The feeding bottle and Cerelac remind me of my childhood - Swetha Baskaran, food industry professional in her 20s.
There are many unnecessary gestures and sounds in review reels, just for views and engagement. It's also funny how men who don’t like water bottles with straws because they think it is ‘girly’ are the ones who are drinking from this bottle. I think it was more of a shock to the public because this is happening in a ‘conservative’ city like Chennai - Haritha R, visual artist, 30
I think it's good publicity. Just for the curiosity factor, people would visit the shop and try the Cerelac drink. But that they would indulge in drinking out of a feeding bottle for the sake of nostalgia would always seem a little Freudian to me - Aparna Desikan, communications professional, 37.
Though Indian society still wants to keep normal bodily activities like breastfeeding away from the public eye, there is so much visibility around a device, a technology that basically stands in for what is natural and maternal. And I think it's interesting how it also echoes this general cultural sense that one wants — particularly Indian men — maternity without mothers. People want feminine, female acts without having to acknowledge the bodies of women.” - Prem Sylvester, 27, PhD student