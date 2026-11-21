Vox Pop: Mixed tastes

The feeding bottle and Cerelac remind me of my childhood - Swetha Baskaran, food industry professional in her 20s.

There are many unnecessary gestures and sounds in review reels, just for views and engagement. It's also funny how men who don’t like water bottles with straws because they think it is ‘girly’ are the ones who are drinking from this bottle. I think it was more of a shock to the public because this is happening in a ‘conservative’ city like Chennai - Haritha R, visual artist, 30

I think it's good publicity. Just for the curiosity factor, people would visit the shop and try the Cerelac drink. But that they would indulge in drinking out of a feeding bottle for the sake of nostalgia would always seem a little Freudian to me - Aparna Desikan, communications professional, 37.

Though Indian society still wants to keep normal bodily activities like breastfeeding away from the public eye, there is so much visibility around a device, a technology that basically stands in for what is natural and maternal. And I think it's interesting how it also echoes this general cultural sense that one wants — particularly Indian men — maternity without mothers. People want feminine, female acts without having to acknowledge the bodies of women.” - Prem Sylvester, 27, PhD student