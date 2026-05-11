Stories, crafts, games... Chennai's date with living traditions

On May 16, the focus will be Odisha, exploring places such as Puri, Konark, Bhubaneswar, and the craft village of Raghurajpur through a session featuring historian Chitra Madhavan. The Karnataka session on May 23 will travel through Channapatna, Mysuru, Halebidu, Belur, and Somnathpur, highlighting traditional toys, Hoysala architecture and regional games through conversations with historian V. Sriram. The final session on May 30 will celebrate Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage, crafts, and traditional games with author and historian Pradeep Chakravarthy.

Apart from the Saturday sessions, visitors can explore and play traditional Indian games curated by Kreeda throughout the week, and browse regional crafts from each featured state at the Kamala store. Founded over two decades ago, Kreeda focuses on researching, reviving, and reintroducing traditional Indian games as tools for learning, social connection, and cultural preservation. The organisation works closely with artisans, historians, craftspeople, and educators to create authentic and sustainable experiences rooted in Indian material culture. The event is open to both adults and children. For registrations and enquiries, contact 98407 00445 or email info@kreedagames.com.