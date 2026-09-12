Stories behind Gond and Pattachitra art

Through their research-design collective Loksutr, based in Madhya Pradesh, the duo then works with artists to turn these narratives into visual forms. Their latest exhibition, 'Myth, Memory, Form,' brings together three such stories, tracing the origins of the Narmada, the Pardhaan Gond community and painting itself.

“The three stories are very different, but they all look at origins and how knowledge is carried forward. We wanted to bring these narratives together through the visual language of the artists and the communities we work with,” says Achyut.

The first of these is the origin story of River Narmada, presented through 24 paintings arranged sequentially. Titled 'The Whispers of Immortality', the work also extends into a monumental canvas, with multiple Pardhaan Gond artists coming together to interpret the story. “The Narmada story is something that has been carried through generations.

When you see the paintings together, they read almost like a continuous story. The sequence was important because we wanted the narrative to remain intact,” shares Apoorva.

The second work, 'The Pardhaan Continuum', looks at the origin story of the Pardhaan Gond community.