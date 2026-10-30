Christmas 2026: Chennai's luxury hotels gear up for traditional cake-mixing ceremonies with hundreds of kilos of dry fruits, nuts and spices

CHENNAI: As the festive season approaches, hotels are getting ready for one of the most anticipated culinary traditions of the year: the Christmas cake-mixing ceremony. With trays of dried fruits, candied peels, nuts and aromatic spices, the ritual marks the beginning of the preparations for Christmas, bringing chefs, guests and hotel teams together.
The tradition dates back to 17th-century Europe, when families gathered after the harvest to mix dried fruits, nuts and spices for their Christmas cakes. The practice was a way of celebrating the harvest and preparing for Christmas and New Year. Over time, the family gathering evolved into organised events at hotels and bakeries, where guests are invited to take part in the process.
At Taj Coromandel, the preparations begin well before the ceremony itself. Ravi Varma, area pastry chef, says the hotel follows a traditional method in which fruits are soaked and matured for a year before they are used in the cake. “We do a traditional cake mixing every year and we soak the fruits well in advance. The cake we bake this year will use fruits marinated from last year. We transfer the mixture to a different container and store it in a cool, dry place. Every three months, we add a little alcohol to the mixture, a process known as feeding. We also take samples for laboratory testing to ensure there is no contamination,” he explains.
The long soaking process gives the cake its distinctive aroma and richness. The hotel uses around 500 kg of fruits for its cake-mixing, including candied lemon, orange and ginger, along with different nuts, dates, prunes and other candied fruits. The mixture is combined with alcohol and spices, filling the room with a heady aroma. “We use a generous quantity of fruits, so every bite has a good amount of them. The cake remains moist because the fruits have been soaked for so long. Even the spices are roasted and ground in-house,” adds Ravi Varma.
At The Westin Chennai Velachery, the focus is equally on bringing people together. Executive chef Dinesh Kumar says the hotel will hold its cake-mixing ceremony on October 31, from 4 pm to 6 pm, marking the beginning of its festive celebrations. “For us, cake mixing is all about gathering people for the festive season. We bring together different fruits and dry fruits, infuse them with liquor and invite our guests and community members to join us. We use around 150 to 200 kg of dry fruits, along with a generous amount of liquor. The main idea is for people to join hands and begin the festivities together,” he says.
Rum is among the spirits used in the mixture, while cinnamon plays an important role in building its flavour. Nutmeg and star anise are also added to the fruits, lending aroma to the mixture. These ingredients are later used in Christmas preparations, including buns. Following the ceremony, the hotel will plan its tree-lighting event, continuing the celebrations in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Hotel Savera will host its cake-mixing ceremony on November 2. Executive chef Arumugam says the hotel is planning to use around 160-170 kg of dry fruits, along with approximately 70 litres of liquor and other ingredients. The selection includes black currants, orange peel, dry ginger, cherries and figs. Depending on the recipe, the mixture will incorporate brandy, rum, whisky, vodka, red wine and white wine, along with orange juice and spices.
For the hotel, the ceremony is also a way of involving guests in a culinary tradition they may not have experienced before. “We explain the process to our guests, including how the ingredients are mixed and how they are eventually used in baking. Our in-house guests and those who have been supporting Savera for years look forward to it as a celebration. All our chefs are available, and we come together to enjoy the occasion,” Arumugam tells us.
At Hyatt Regency, pastry chef Shahul Hameed highlights the importance of getting the proportions right when preparing a traditional Christmas fruit cake. “Raisins, sultanas, currants, candied peel, candied ginger, cherries and nuts are combined with spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, along with butter, sugar, eggs and flour. Depending on the recipe, the fruits are soaked in rum, brandy or fruit juice for a period ranging from a few months to longer.
“Maintaining the right proportions of dried fruits, nuts, spices and other ingredients is essential for consistent flavour and texture. Dried fruits provide sweetness and moisture, nuts add crunch, and spices contribute warmth and aroma. Candied peel adds a citrus note, creating a well-balanced, rich and flavourful cake,” he says.
Beyond the ingredients and techniques, Shahul Hameed sees the ceremony as an opportunity for guests to participate in the preparations and learn about the tradition behind Christmas fruit cakes. The hands-on experience allows them to interact with the culinary team and share in the excitement of the season.