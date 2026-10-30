Christmas 2026: Chennai's luxury hotels gear up for traditional cake-mixing ceremonies with hundreds of kilos of dry fruits, nuts and spices

The tradition dates back to 17th-century Europe, when families gathered after the harvest to mix dried fruits, nuts and spices for their Christmas cakes. The practice was a way of celebrating the harvest and preparing for Christmas and New Year. Over time, the family gathering evolved into organised events at hotels and bakeries, where guests are invited to take part in the process.

At Taj Coromandel, the preparations begin well before the ceremony itself. Ravi Varma, area pastry chef, says the hotel follows a traditional method in which fruits are soaked and matured for a year before they are used in the cake. “We do a traditional cake mixing every year and we soak the fruits well in advance. The cake we bake this year will use fruits marinated from last year. We transfer the mixture to a different container and store it in a cool, dry place. Every three months, we add a little alcohol to the mixture, a process known as feeding. We also take samples for laboratory testing to ensure there is no contamination,” he explains.

The long soaking process gives the cake its distinctive aroma and richness. The hotel uses around 500 kg of fruits for its cake-mixing, including candied lemon, orange and ginger, along with different nuts, dates, prunes and other candied fruits. The mixture is combined with alcohol and spices, filling the room with a heady aroma. “We use a generous quantity of fruits, so every bite has a good amount of them. The cake remains moist because the fruits have been soaked for so long. Even the spices are roasted and ground in-house,” adds Ravi Varma.

At The Westin Chennai Velachery, the focus is equally on bringing people together. Executive chef Dinesh Kumar says the hotel will hold its cake-mixing ceremony on October 31, from 4 pm to 6 pm, marking the beginning of its festive celebrations. “For us, cake mixing is all about gathering people for the festive season. We bring together different fruits and dry fruits, infuse them with liquor and invite our guests and community members to join us. We use around 150 to 200 kg of dry fruits, along with a generous amount of liquor. The main idea is for people to join hands and begin the festivities together,” he says.