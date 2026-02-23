Stepping back to move forward: How Chennaiites are embracing career breaks

LEFT IT JOB TO STEP INTO MEDIA

In 2019, an internship opportunity at a radio organisation knocked on the door of Asha Inbaraj, who had been working in the corporate sector for six years. “There was no stipend for the internship. On the other side, I was earning half a lakh per month. The feeling that I should not regret not taking up the opportunity to do what I love felt stronger than continuing in a monotonous desk job. Also, I knew that there were a lot of IT jobs available for my experience. So, I decided to take up the opportunity to work in the media,” Asha says.

With her Provident Fund amount as backup, she did spend it lavishly until it vanished. After that, she tweaked her lifestyle, shifting from cabs to buses and from online food orders to roadside food stalls. After a year of trying her hand in the media, she returned to the corporate world. “All of my friends were earning high salaries. I had to start from where I stopped. But I was aware that it was the cost that I had to bear for doing the things that I love,” she adds, saying that updating skills is the key to grabbing endless opportunities in the corporate sector.

Asha finds people management and emotional intelligence lacking in corporate spaces. “Many managers treat people with career breaks as failures. This needs to be changed.”