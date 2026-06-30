Stench from piled-up garbage along canal near Korattur railway station irks commuters

Residents have also expressed concern that the accumulated waste could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and hence, a health risk. They added that the lack of sufficient garbage bins in the area has resulted in some people dumping waste on the roadside and along the canal.

The problem worsens during the night, when people dump large quantities of garbage, leading to a steady increase in waste. Although cleanliness workers collect household waste door-to-door every morning, some residents continue to litter on the streets.