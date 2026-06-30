Stench from piled-up garbage along canal near Korattur railway station irks commuters

CHENNAI: Garbage dumped in the canal near Korattur Railway Station has led to a foul smell in the area, causing inconvenience to residents and railway passengers. The canal is filled with household waste, empty liquor bottles, food waste, plastic items and other garbage, creating an unhygienic environment.
Residents have also expressed concern that the accumulated waste could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and hence, a health risk. They added that the lack of sufficient garbage bins in the area has resulted in some people dumping waste on the roadside and along the canal.
The problem worsens during the night, when people dump large quantities of garbage, leading to a steady increase in waste. Although cleanliness workers collect household waste door-to-door every morning, some residents continue to litter on the streets.
Sangeetha, a resident, said, “The stench is unbearable for anyone who uses this route every day. Large amounts of waste are dumped, especially at night, making the situation worse by morning. Stray dogs and cattle rummage through the food waste, further spreading the garbage and increasing the stench. As a result, it has become extremely difficult for people to even walk through the area.”
A Sanitary Inspector told DT Next that small quantities of waste were being dumped by residents, shopkeepers and railway passengers, which has now turned into a large garbage heap. “Since the waste is lying near a canal maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), action has to be taken in coordination with the department. The issue has already been brought to their notice, and the garbage will be cleared within 3-4 days along with necessary follow-up measures,” said the official.