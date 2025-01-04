Steep fall in onion, carrot prices; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 4

CHENNAI: The prices of onions, carrot, and beans have recorded a fall at the Wholesale Market Complex in Koyambedu on Saturday (January 4).

According to traders at the market, the sharpest decrease was in the price of onion, which went down to Rs 30 per kg from Rs 46 per kg on January 3. That is a fall of Rs 16 in just a day.

The price of carrots saw a dip of Rs 20 per kg, and is being sold at Rs 60 per kg from Rs 80 per kg on Friday.

The rates of beans decreased by Rs 10 per kg and is being sold at Rs 60 per kg. Ginger is being sold at 50 per kg and garlic is price at Rs 280 per kg on December 4.

The price of other vegetables like green chillies, lemon, tomatoes, and raw mangoes are the same as Friday, traders said.