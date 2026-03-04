State to file reply on interim implementation of old pension scheme

Amid ongoing protests by government employees opposing the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and seeking continuation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the State government introduced a new Assured Pension Scheme (APS). Under APS, retired government employees would be entitled to receive 50 per cent of their last drawn salary as a pension. A Government Order has also been issued in this regard.

Challenging the said scheme, R Renukadevi, a voluntarily retired teacher from a government-aided school, has filed the writ petition before the High Court. In her affidavit, she contended that the scheme was to come into force from January 2026, thereby depriving employees who retired on or before December 31, 2025, of pensionary benefits under the new scheme.