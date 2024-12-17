State slow in taking action against officials misappropriating funds, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court opines that the State is 'very slow' in acting against government officials and government servants misappropriating State funds. It is directed to explain the actions taken against the officials regarding the corruption allegations.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman wondered whether the State is controlling the officials especially the police and prison department by initiating action against the duty dereliction and power abuse of the uniformed officers while hearing a case alleging large scale of funds misappropriated by the prison officials.

A report by the principal accountant general submitted in 2022 regarding Rs 5.57 crores of government funds spent unwarrantedly by the prison department towards the purchase of raw materials for the products made by the prisoners and the wages paid to them.

Additional public prosecutor (APP) R Muniyapparaj submitted that on December 12, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case regarding the misappropriation of Rs 1.63 crore funds in Madurai prison between 2019 and 2021.

The APP submitted that DVAC booked 11 prison officials including Urmila, the then Superintendent of prison Madurai, the allegation levelled against the officials is that they conspired with traders and misappropriated the funds under the guise of procuring raw materials for the prison and the products made by the prisoners.

He also submitted that since the preliminary enquiry needed information from various departments where the products produced by the prisoners were supplied, the registration of the case was prolonged for two years.

The bench wondered why the State took two long years to receive information from 56 departments, is this how the DVAC conducts investigation in corruption cases and it also questioned its power. Further, the bench directed the secretary of home department to submit the actions taken against the erring officials and posted the matter to January 6, 2025 for further submission.

The petitioner Gokila submitted that her husband Murugaiyan, a convict prisoner in Puzhal Central prison is not paid his wages. It is submitted that Murugaiyan is working as a school assistant in the jail and he has been receiving Rs 2,850 as wages per month.

She also claimed that several other prisoners were not paid properly and alleged misappropriation of wages by the prison officials.

The representation made by the petitioner seeking 60 days’ remission for her husband under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prisons Rules 1983, was not considered by the officials, she added.