State, Centre’s apathy towards seafarers reeks of elitism, alleges Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Monday urged the Union and State governments to take immediate and coordinated action to trace and rescue 10 fishermen from Thoothukudi who have been missing at sea for over five days.
The fishermen from Manapad in Thoothukudi district had ventured into the sea from Thoothukudi harbour five days ago in a boat bearing registration number IND TN 12 MM 6865 and have not returned, triggering anxiety among their families and the local fishing community.
In a statement, Seeman said repeated appeals by fishermen to the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department and the district administration had allegedly not resulted in any concrete action, leading to protests in coastal areas. He criticised both the State and Union governments for what he described as a lack of urgency in responding to the crisis.
Questioning the response mechanism, Seeman asked why intensified search operations had not been launched through the Coast Guard and why the Union government had not been urged to deploy the Navy and the Air Force for rescue efforts. He said the anguish of families awaiting news about their loved ones must be addressed without delay.
Drawing a comparison, Seeman said authorities often respond swiftly when influential persons go missing, but remain indifferent when fishermen disappear at sea, calling the disparity a grave injustice.
He demanded that the State government immediately coordinate with the Union government and expedite search operations using naval and aerial support to rescue the missing fishermen and bring relief to their families.