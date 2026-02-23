State, Centre’s apathy towards seafarers reeks of elitism, alleges Seeman

The fishermen from Manapad in Thoothukudi district had ventured into the sea from Thoothukudi harbour five days ago in a boat bearing registration number IND TN 12 MM 6865 and have not returned, triggering anxiety among their families and the local fishing community.

In a statement, Seeman said repeated appeals by fishermen to the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department and the district administration had allegedly not resulted in any concrete action, leading to protests in coastal areas. He criticised both the State and Union governments for what he described as a lack of urgency in responding to the crisis.