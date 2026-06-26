'Start Run, Stop Drugs': CM Vijay leads awareness run, calls for collective fight against drug abuse

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday (June 26) called for collective efforts to eradicate drug abuse and create a stronger society, urging people to support the government's initiatives to build a drug-free Tamil Nadu, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
He also led participants in a 3-km awareness run from Thousand Lights to Marina Beach.
In a post on X marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Chief Minister said, "To protect the future of the youth, prevent crime and create a drug-free Tamil Nadu, it is necessary to create awareness about the ills caused by drugs."
He added that involving youth in constructive activities such as education, sports and skill development, along with strict legal action and collective participation from society, would help eradicate drug abuse and build a stronger society.
Calling for a united effort, he added, "Let us all support the various initiatives taken by the Tamil Nadu government to prevent drug-related crimes and resolve on this day to create a drug-free, safe and healthy Tamil Nadu.
He ended his message with the slogan, "Start Run, Stop Drugs."