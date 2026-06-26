'Start Run, Stop Drugs': CM Vijay leads awareness run, calls for collective fight against drug abuse

He added that involving youth in constructive activities such as education, sports and skill development, along with strict legal action and collective participation from society, would help eradicate drug abuse and build a stronger society.

Calling for a united effort, he added, "Let us all support the various initiatives taken by the Tamil Nadu government to prevent drug-related crimes and resolve on this day to create a drug-free, safe and healthy Tamil Nadu.

He ended his message with the slogan, "Start Run, Stop Drugs."