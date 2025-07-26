Stanley Hospital performs 1,000th live donor kidney transplant

CHENNAI: Stanley Medical College and Hospital performed its 1,000th live donor kidney transplant recently. The hospital also had another achievement of organ transplants within 36 hours, which included a liver and kidney from a brain-dead patient.

A few days ago, an 18-year male from Ambattur met with a road accident and suffered severe head injury. He was admitted and treated at Stanley hospital but was declared brain dead within 2 days of admission.

His family members volunteered to donate all his organs. So, the transplant team of the hospital retrieved his kidneys, liver, eyes, heart valves, lungs, and lungs skin for transplantation.

One of the kidneys and liver was shared with Stanley hospital, and another kidney was shared with Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Lungs and heart valves were shared with city hospitals for transplantation to a suitable recipient under the regulations of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu.

“The eyes are being stored at the Egmore Eye Hospital to be used for transplantation to a suitable patient,” said a communique issued by the hospital.