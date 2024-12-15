Iyyappanthangal's woes overflow with stagnant rainwater, inefficient drains

CHENNAI: Though Chennai and neighbouring districts got a break from intense spells for the last two days, Iyyappanthangal continues to struggle because of stagnated rainwater brought on by inefficient stormwater drainage lines.

Despite multiple complaints, authorities have not taken any action to resolve the issue.

"It has been two to three days since the rains have stopped, but the stagnated water at EVP Park Avenue has not been pumped out due to poor maintenance and non-efficient drainage system. The construction of the stormwater drain has been in vain, even the tax paid by the public has been completely wasted on the construction of the drains that are not functioning well,” said Senthil Kumar, a resident and civic activist at Iyyappanthangal.

The local body has failed to desilt the stormwater drains before the onset of the northeast monsoon, leading to a reverse flow of filthy water that has accumulated and is now stagnant. “Residents and commuters are troubled by the foul smell emanating from the muck, raising health concerns as well,” he said.

"The stormwater drain is not in use because of the shoddy work of the civic body. The water from the main sewage drain on Mettu salai flows back into the residential area of EVP park. We urge the authorities to immediately take appropriate action so that residents can return to their normal life. Also, they should prevent water stagnation in the future,” said P Murali, another resident of Iyyappanthangal.

When contacted, a senior official with Iyyappanthangal Village Panchayat, assured necessary action at the earliest to pump out the stagnated water.