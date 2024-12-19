SSI, constable suspended for robbery, meth peddling in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police commissioner, on Thursday, suspended two police personnel for indulging in illegal activities.

The suspended policemen are special sub-inspector of police (SSI) Raja Singh and police constable Arun Pandian.

Raja Singh, attached to the Triplicane station, was arrested by the city police for his alleged involvement in robbing a trader.

The police arrested Raja Singh along with three income tax officials for allegedly robbing a collection agent of Rs 15 lakh at knife-point.

The police constable Arun Pandian was arrested for being a part of a meth peddling network. Egmore police arrested Arun Pandian He after he was found to be supplying Methamphetamine to peddlers and colluding with drug peddlers. One of the peddlers arrested by Egmore police had confessed that Arun Pandian had been supplying the contraband to them.