SSI among two cops hurt after government bus rams patrol vehicle in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two police personnel, including a Special Sub-Inspector, suffered severe injuries after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus rammed into a highway patrol vehicle near Padalam on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway in the early hours of Saturday.
According to the police, the patrol vehicle attached to the Padalam police station was engaged in routine highway patrol duty. Special Sub-Inspector Gunasekaran and Constable Vijayaraj were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.
The patrol vehicle was parked on the roadside near Athimanam in the early morning when a government bus travelling from Kallakurichi to the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, carrying around 20 passengers, allegedly lost control and crashed into the patrol vehicle at high speed.
The impact completely crushed the police vehicle, leaving both police personnel trapped inside with severe injuries.
On receiving information, Padalam police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured officers and admitted them to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment.
The police have registered a case and are questioning the bus driver. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the driver may have dozed off while driving, leading to the accident.