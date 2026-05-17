SSI among two cops hurt after government bus rams patrol vehicle in Chennai

According to the police, the patrol vehicle attached to the Padalam police station was engaged in routine highway patrol duty. Special Sub-Inspector Gunasekaran and Constable Vijayaraj were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The patrol vehicle was parked on the roadside near Athimanam in the early morning when a government bus travelling from Kallakurichi to the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, carrying around 20 passengers, allegedly lost control and crashed into the patrol vehicle at high speed.