SSF rescues missing 2-yr-old Andhra girl at Marina

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl who went missing at Marina Beach on Saturday evening was rescued by the Singappen Special Force (SSF) team.
According to police, Balabhadraj (28) from Andhra Pradesh had come to Marina Beach on Saturday, with his wife and daughter. While playing on the beach, the child suddenly went missing. After searching the area, Balabhadraj alerted the police control room by dialling 100.
On receiving the information, Marina Police and the Mylapore Range Singappen task force on duty immediately notified the Marina Blue Beach control room and launched an intensive search across the beach.
The special task force team traced the child near the children's play area behind the Lighthouse, where she was found crying alone. The girl was rescued and taken to the police station.
Police enquiry revealed that the family had been staying at Marina Beach at night and went around the city for work during the day. Following a detailed inquiry, police completed legal formalities and safely handed over the child to her parents.