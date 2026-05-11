SR’s Chennai Division adds solar power across stations

They are expected to generate around 2.04 lakh units of electricity annually, helping save about Rs 19.21 lakh a year. The division’s total installed solar capacity now stands at 2,494.5 kwp.

During 2025-26, Chennai Division generated 23.15 lakh units of solar power, with estimated savings of around Rs 1.43 crore. Solar systems are installed across stations, office buildings, sheds, platform shelters and training centres in Chennai Central New Concourse Hall, Moore Market Complex, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Royapuram, Jolarpettai and Tiruvallur.

Hybrid renewable systems combining windmills and solar units are also being used. Railways has set a target of adding another 2,600 kwp solar capacity during 2026–27.