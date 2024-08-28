SRM's world-class swimming pool boon for training

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) announces the inauguration of Dr TR Paarivendhar Aquatic Complex's new international standard swimming pool. The opening ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar, alongside other distinguished guests.

The inauguration ceremony was honoured by the presence of Dr Ravi Pachamuthu, Pro-Chancellor (Administration) Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics).

Dr TR Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRMIST, expressed his enthusiasm for the new facility. “The inauguration of this swimming pool represents a significant mile- stone for SRMIST. We are dedicated to supporting our students’ development through top-quality facilities and this pool will serve as a hub for excellence in both competitive and recreational swimming.”