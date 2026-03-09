SRMIST licenses patented solar cell technology to Anabond

CHENNAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the clean energy manufacturing ecosystem, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has licensed a patented solar cell encapsulant technology to Chennai-based specialty materials manufacturer Anabond Limited.
The agreement represents a vital milestone in the commercialisation of university research and highlights the growing role of academia in advancing indigenous technology development.
The licensing agreement includes an upfront payment of Rs 1 crore for the patented technology, along with a seven-year royalty arrangement linked to the commercial turnover of products based on the technology, a press note said. "The partnership reflects a broader trend of industry-academia collaboration aimed at translating laboratory innovations into scalable industrial solutions," it said.
P Sathyanarayanan, pro-chancellor of SRMIST, describes the partnership as a significant step toward aligning academic research with industry needs and national priorities. He added, "Universities must move beyond knowledge dissemination to knowledge creation, and ultimately to translating that knowledge into real-world solutions."
He emphasised that while universities traditionally focus on education and placements, research achievements become truly meaningful when they lead to practical technologies that benefit society.
Sathyanarayanan also noted that SRMIST is planning to establish an industrial research park, which will bring industry Research and Development units closer to the university campus and create opportunities for students, researchers, and companies to collaborate on real-world technological challenges.