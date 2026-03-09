SRMIST licenses patented solar cell technology to Anabond

The agreement represents a vital milestone in the commercialisation of university research and highlights the growing role of academia in advancing indigenous technology development.

The licensing agreement includes an upfront payment of Rs 1 crore for the patented technology, along with a seven-year royalty arrangement linked to the commercial turnover of products based on the technology, a press note said. "The partnership reflects a broader trend of industry-academia collaboration aimed at translating laboratory innovations into scalable industrial solutions," it said.