SRMIST launches 15-month PG diploma course for management professionals

Offered in academic collaboration with National University of Singapore, the programme blends immersive residencies, online learning, global exposure, and industry-led mentorship to prepare professionals for next-generation leadership roles.

Structured for mid- to senior-level professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and emerging CXOs, the programme is designed around the realities of modern leadership. The 15-month programme follows a modular format comprising six on-campus residencies at SRMIST, five inter-residency online learning phases, and a seven-day international immersion at the NUS campus in Singapore. Participants will engage in intensive classroom learning, case-based discussions, leadership simulations, industry interactions, masterclasses, and global business exposure while immediately applying their learning within their organisations.