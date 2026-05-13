SRMIST launches 15-month PG diploma course for management professionals

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology has announced the launch of its PG Diploma in Management for Executives (PGDM-X), a specially curated 15-month executive management programme designed exclusively for working professionals.
Offered in academic collaboration with National University of Singapore, the programme blends immersive residencies, online learning, global exposure, and industry-led mentorship to prepare professionals for next-generation leadership roles.
Structured for mid- to senior-level professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and emerging CXOs, the programme is designed around the realities of modern leadership. The 15-month programme follows a modular format comprising six on-campus residencies at SRMIST, five inter-residency online learning phases, and a seven-day international immersion at the NUS campus in Singapore. Participants will engage in intensive classroom learning, case-based discussions, leadership simulations, industry interactions, masterclasses, and global business exposure while immediately applying their learning within their organisations.
The programme further offers over 530 hours of faculty engagement, more than 20 hours of industry interaction, extensive project-based learning, capstone simulations, and access to the wider SRM alumni ecosystem of over 2 lakh professionals across industries and geographies.
The fee is Rs 12.8 lakh, inclusive of tuition, international immersion, accommodation, academic materials, and travel components related to the Singapore immersion.
For details, visit https://www.srmist.edu.in/ or send an email to eep.admissions@srmist.edu.in