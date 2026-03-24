SRM School of Law appoints ex-CJI UU Lalit as Professor Emeritus

One of the few jurists to be elevated directly from the bar to the Supreme Court, Justice Lalit has played a pivotal role in shaping modern Indian legal discourse through landmark rulings on individual rights, gender justice, and institutional accountability, including being part of the Constitution Bench in Shayara Bano v. Union of India, which declared instant triple talaq unconstitutional, and the ruling in Joseph Shine v. Union of India, which struck down the offence of adultery, reaffirming the values of dignity, equality and personal autonomy.

During his visit to the SRMIST campus, Justice Lalit delivered a lecture on the constitutional basis and contemporary relevance of ‘Parliamentary Privileges’, tracing their origin to the evolution of the British Parliament and how they were adopted and adapted within the Indian constitutional framework.