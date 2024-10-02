SRM IST chemistry dept hosts RACES 2024

CHENNAI: The Department of Chemistry at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Ramapuram, Chennai, hosted a one-day National Conference titled “Recent Advancements in Chemistry and Environmental Sciences (RACES 2024)” on September 27, 2024. This event was held in collaboration with the Association of Chemistry Teachers, Mumbai.

The conference was inaugurated by the chief guest, Dr EKT Siva Kumar, a renowned scientist, educationalist, social activist and philanthropist and presided over by Dr S Ponnusamy, Registrar of SRMIST.

With approximately 175 participants, including researchers, academicians, industrialists, and scholars, the conference covered a broad spectrum of topics such as sustainable chemistry, pollution mitigation, climate change, CO2 reduction, renewable energy solutions, and nanomaterials.

A special souvenir highlighting the contributions of the scientific community to global challenges was released during the conference. Professor Helen P Kavitha, Head of the Department of Chemistry at SRM IST, served as the convener of the conference, reflecting the commitment of the scientific community to addressing pressing issues such as climate change and the preservation of our planet’s natural resources.