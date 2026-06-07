Sriperumbudur bus stand, KTCC's transit hub, suffers from official apathy

Despite being one of the important bus stands in the district, the place does not have even basic facilities for commuters. One of the most pressing issues is the non-functional purified drinking water facility.

Installed a few years ago with the support of a private firm, the purification unit has malfunctioned and remained that way for a long time due to poor maintenance by the municipality. The facility now remains dry and unusable, forcing passengers to purchase bottled water from nearby shops.

Another major concern is the closure of the breastfeeding room. The facility was constructed in 2015 by the Kancheepuram district administration and inaugurated by the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Recently, due to inadequate maintenance, the room has become unusable for mothers and has been misused by anti-social elements, prompting officials to lock the room.