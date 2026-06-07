Sriperumbudur bus stand, KTCC's transit hub, suffers from official apathy

CHENNAI: Sriperumbudur Bus Stand in Kancheepuram, which serves as a major transit hub connecting Chennai with Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, is plagued by several infrastructural deficiencies.
Despite being one of the important bus stands in the district, the place does not have even basic facilities for commuters. One of the most pressing issues is the non-functional purified drinking water facility.
Installed a few years ago with the support of a private firm, the purification unit has malfunctioned and remained that way for a long time due to poor maintenance by the municipality. The facility now remains dry and unusable, forcing passengers to purchase bottled water from nearby shops.
Another major concern is the closure of the breastfeeding room. The facility was constructed in 2015 by the Kancheepuram district administration and inaugurated by the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Recently, due to inadequate maintenance, the room has become unusable for mothers and has been misused by anti-social elements, prompting officials to lock the room.
Passengers have also complained about the shortage of seating arrangements in the bus stand. The few benches available are damaged and broken, forcing commuters to stand for long periods while waiting for buses. The unhygienic condition of the public toilets has further added to the woes of passengers.
K Karthikeyan, a commuter from Sriperumbudur, said, “We’ve requested the authorities to develop the facilities in the bus stop, but our queries are never addressed. We’re hoping that the recent change in administration will lead to improvements at the bus stand.”
When contacted, Sriperumbudur Municipal officials told DT Next that measures were already under way to renovate the bus stand. “As a first step, we’re prioritising the restoration of the drinking water purification unit and breastfeeding room. Other infrastructure improvements will be carried out in phases,” a senior official said.