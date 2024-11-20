SRIHER organises walkathon at Besant Nagar Beach to create awareness for rehabilitation

CHENNAI: The faculty of occupational therapy from Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) conducted a walkathon at Besant Nagar Beach to create awareness for rehabilitation.

Over 500 students and faculty participated with play cards emphasising the need for effective follow-up rehabilitation therapy for stroke, heart attack and ortho patients to regain their sensory skills.

It was flagged off by Dr S Senthil Kumar, Additional Registrar and Prof P Raghuram, HoD, SRIHER and Dr V Devaki, Consultant, Spastic Society of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion they said continuous and uninterrupted rehabilitation therapies are as important as the surgeries for a patient to regain maximum functionality.

At the end of the walkathon, the students let off dozens of colourful helium-filled balloons to symbolise the joy and freedom occupational therapy brings to patients.

The students then organised group activities like collage work, pebble painting and hand sand printing focussing on various aspects of occupational therapy.