Sri Lankan held for staying without visa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's 'Q' Branch police have arrested a Sri Lankan Tamil national for residing in Avadi without a valid visa, following an investigation triggered by a missing person complaint.
The case unfolded when a 30-year-old woman from Avadi reported her partner, Pradeep, missing.
During the inquiry, police located the 30-year-old man but discovered the couple had a history of frequent disputes. More critically, officers learned Pradeep was a Sri Lankan citizen lacking valid documentation for his stay in India.
Further investigation revealed that Pradeep had been living and working across Tamil Nadu since 2014, with prior stays in Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Valasaravakkam, and Mangadu.
Avadi police detained Pradeep and transferred him to the Q Branch, the state's specialised agency handling foreign nationals and security matters.